MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,667,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,152,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,033 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,828,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.47. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $924.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MODG. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

