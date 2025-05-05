MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,989,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 848,640 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,066,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 746,172 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $7,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RealReal news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This trade represents a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Up 5.1 %

RealReal stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.61. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

