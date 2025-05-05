MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,357.44. This trade represents a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $419,580.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,031.25. The trade was a 51.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

