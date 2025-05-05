MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $671,000 Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CommScope alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CommScope by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 542,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

CommScope Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.