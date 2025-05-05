MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $685,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 77,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $388,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,015,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,470. The trade was a 4.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $191,246.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,544.33. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,410 shares of company stock worth $600,475. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $984.41 million, a P/E ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

