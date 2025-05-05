MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Baird R W lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad purchased 16,850 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

