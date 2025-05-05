MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GABC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at $210,557.70. This trade represents a 22.88 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $42,697 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.