MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 758.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 354,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,824,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,288,064.81. This trade represents a 3.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI opened at $7.46 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $575.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.