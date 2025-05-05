MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $213,744.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,942. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.79. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $65.70.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

