MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,864,000 after buying an additional 62,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 58,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000.

Weis Markets stock opened at $88.07 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

