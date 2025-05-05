MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 205.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,522,000 after buying an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RC opened at $4.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.