MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,019 Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,579 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC's holdings in Blend Labs were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 295,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blend Labs by 697.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 193.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,706 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLND opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

