MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,340 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 171.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 100,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,182,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,368,000 after buying an additional 294,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $102,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $157,443.55. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The company had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

