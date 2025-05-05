MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $8,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ichor by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 250,383 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 111,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.83. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $42.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

