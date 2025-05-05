MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,694 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh bought 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This trade represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $999.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 137.04%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

