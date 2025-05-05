MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,718 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This represents a 39.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian Nebreda purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $149,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,889.25. This represents a 24.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $787.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

