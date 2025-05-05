MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 887 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This trade represents a 45.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $987.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -159.37%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

