MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cannae by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 457.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Cannae Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.