MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Harrow by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HROW stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $947.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62.
A number of research firms have commented on HROW. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Monday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
