MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Articles

