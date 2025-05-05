MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Janus International Group worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,442,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 609,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,743,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,671,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 1,812,602 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 24,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Janus International Group stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

