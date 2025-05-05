MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $74.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

SLNO stock opened at $75.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of -2.67. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, Director Matthew Pauls sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $424,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,075. This trade represents a 47.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. The trade was a 69.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,672 shares of company stock worth $64,058,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

