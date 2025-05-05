MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Coastal Financial worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Coastal Financial from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CCB opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.65 million. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Tisdel sold 1,600 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $126,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,454.42. This trade represents a 10.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

