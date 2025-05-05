Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI opened at $79.26 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

