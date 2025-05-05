MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MRC Global worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,827,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 164,973 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 794,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 185,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 329,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.67. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

