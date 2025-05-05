National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,718,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,461.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Beverage by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,126 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 33,275 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,281,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIZZ stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). National Beverage had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $267.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million.

In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,507.20. This represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on National Beverage from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

