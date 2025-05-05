National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get National Grid alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $67,324,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,172 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,706,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in National Grid by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.