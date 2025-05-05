Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VIAV. UBS Group raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 12.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.34 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

In other news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $100,187.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,014.75. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,164 shares of company stock worth $411,122. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

