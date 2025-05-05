New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Short Interest Update

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYMTL stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.