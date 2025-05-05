NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XERS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xeris Biopharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xeris Biopharma news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. The trade was a 2.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Up 5.1 %

XERS stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

