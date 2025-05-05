NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Read Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.