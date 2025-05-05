NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

