Newsmax’s (NYSE:NMAX) Quiet Period To End on May 12th

Newsmax’s (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 12th. Newsmax had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NMAX opened at $22.94 on Monday. Newsmax has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $265.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newsmax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Newsmax in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Newsmax in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newsmax during the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

