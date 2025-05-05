NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NI stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.38. NI has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $73.91 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M3F Inc. boosted its position in shares of NI by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,336,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 239,316 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NI during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NI by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

