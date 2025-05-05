NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 14.1% in April

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NI Stock Up 2.2 %
NI stock opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $267.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.38. NI has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $73.91 million during the quarter.
NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.
