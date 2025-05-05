Northland Capmk Cuts Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The GEO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The GEO Group has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $36.46.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.