NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 324.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in NV5 Global by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE opened at $18.66 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

