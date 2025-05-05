OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of OceanFirst Financial worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.04.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

