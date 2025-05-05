Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Omnicell worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,562,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,628,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,951,000 after acquiring an additional 377,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,450,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 699,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicell from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $31.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.45.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

