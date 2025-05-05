Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,117,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $35,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 69.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 349,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $287,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,097.80. This represents a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $143,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,375.11. This represents a 11.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,650. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.