PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 133,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 808,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHK opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.