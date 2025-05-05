Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $80.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

NYSE FND opened at $74.21 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

