Pivotal Research Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.06. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $468,225. This represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,922. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,111 shares of company stock worth $6,575,362. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 505.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Roku by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

