Powell Industries (POWL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Powell Industries Price Performance
Powell Industries stock opened at $193.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $127.01 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
