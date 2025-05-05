Powell Industries (POWL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, analysts expect Powell Industries to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $193.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $127.01 and a 12 month high of $364.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.58.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on POWL

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.