Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,618.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $51.13 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

