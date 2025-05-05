PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PROS by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in PROS by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on PROS from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

PROS Price Performance

PRO opened at $16.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

