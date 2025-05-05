Q1 Earnings Forecast for KORE Group Issued By Roth Capital

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KORE Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for KORE Group’s current full-year earnings is ($5.47) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for KORE Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.78). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 492.16% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KORE Group Stock Performance

Shares of KORE opened at $2.48 on Monday. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KORE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KORE Group stock. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vectors Research Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KORE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

