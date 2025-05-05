Q1 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia Cut by Wedbush

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCMI. William Blair reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.92. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 502.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 66.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder Blantyre Capital Ltd bought 103,685 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $537,088.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,310,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,408,042.94. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.17%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

