Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Quanex Building Products worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 391.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 272,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $18.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $861.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $35.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

