Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $50.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $53.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

