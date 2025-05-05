Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 57,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Financial

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $47,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,587.54. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $422.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.78. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

